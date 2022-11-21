Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.