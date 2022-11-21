Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 234.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

PSTG stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

