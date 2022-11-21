PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PVH by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $60.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.