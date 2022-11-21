Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for PennantPark Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $403.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.16%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

