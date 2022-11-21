Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $97.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.85 per share, for a total transaction of $47,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,885. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.85 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

