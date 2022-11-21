Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Astec Industries, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Astec Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $42.32 on Monday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $72.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 182.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.44%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

