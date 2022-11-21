Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sonos, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sonos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Sonos’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

SONO opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.92. Sonos has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $33.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

