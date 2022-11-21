Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Affimed Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Affimed in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $250.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.19. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $6,953,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the third quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 118.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,274,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 691,817 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 685,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

