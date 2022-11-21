Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Lifted by B. Riley

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Golar LNG in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of GLNG opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Golar LNG by 94.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

