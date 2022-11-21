Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

