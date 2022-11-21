Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.70) to GBX 135 ($1.59) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 85 ($1.00) to GBX 83 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Quilter Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.03 on Monday. Quilter has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

