RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,965. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 67.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 264,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $545.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.44.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

