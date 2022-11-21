Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.35). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of -0.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $197,602.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,654,927 shares in the company, valued at $85,122,788.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $197,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,654,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,122,788.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after buying an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

