Repare Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.71). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 197,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
