Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.3 %
BKR stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.
Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes
In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.