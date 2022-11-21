Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.46). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.10. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $144,918.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,528.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $436,556. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

