Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tricon Residential Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Tricon Residential

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$11.83 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis purchased 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$306,344. In other Tricon Residential news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$306,344. Also, Director David Berman bought 33,000 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,838,250.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Stories

