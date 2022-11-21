Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vyant Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vyant Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.73) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Vyant Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vyant Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vyant Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VYNT stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.81. Vyant Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.68% and a negative net margin of 4,416.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 3,001.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 405,350.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 202,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 202,675 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

