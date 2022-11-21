Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

