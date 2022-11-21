Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LAVA Therapeutics’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.58). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.30. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LVTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 610,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 2.41% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.