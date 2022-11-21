Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Floor & Decor (FND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) in the last few weeks:
- 11/4/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $90.00.
- 10/31/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $89.00.
FND stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $134.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.
