Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Floor & Decor (FND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $90.00.

10/31/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $89.00.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $134.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Floor & Decor Holdings Inc alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.