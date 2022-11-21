Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Argus Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.8 %

QSR stock opened at C$89.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.28. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$60.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$27.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.736 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total transaction of C$1,141,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at C$3,153,079.31.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

