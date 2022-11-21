Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) vs. Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Critical Survey

Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Rating) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Revolutions Medical and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Revolutions Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems -16.40% -15.51% -12.12%

Risk and Volatility

Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems $236.22 million 2.55 -$36.93 million ($1.00) -14.41

This table compares Revolutions Medical and Cardiovascular Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Revolutions Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiovascular Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Revolutions Medical and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiovascular Systems 1 0 1 0 2.00

Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.79%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Revolutions Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolutions Medical

(Get Rating)

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Cardiovascular Systems

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. In addition, it offers guidewires, catheters, balloons, embolic protection system, and other OAS support products. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. The company was formerly known as Shturman Cardiology Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. in January 2003. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolutions Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolutions Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.