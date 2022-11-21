Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.3 %

REYN opened at $31.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.