Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $104.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.98. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.