Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.99. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. Analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $63,362.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,691,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,516.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $63,362.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,969 shares of company stock worth $437,580. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

