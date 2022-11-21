SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 58.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.06.

Unity Software Price Performance

Insider Activity

U stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $199.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

