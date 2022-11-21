SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $47,000 in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.47 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%.

