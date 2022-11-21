SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 73.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GH stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $111.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

