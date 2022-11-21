SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

