Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 614.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 78,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $104.19.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Stories

