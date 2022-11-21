Sernova (TSE:SVA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sernova’s FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Sernova Stock Performance

Shares of SVA stock opened at C$0.81 on Friday. Sernova has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$237.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Sernova

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Sernova will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

