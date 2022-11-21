SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SJW Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 691.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 47.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,556,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 77.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group stock opened at $73.48 on Monday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.65.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Further Reading

