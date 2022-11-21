Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,583 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion Company Profile

NYSE SKY opened at $49.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

