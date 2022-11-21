SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.18 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

