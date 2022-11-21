Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.93) to €27.00 ($27.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($34.02) to €25.00 ($25.77) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($41.24) to €26.00 ($26.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of STWRY opened at $6.22 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

