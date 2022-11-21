Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,477 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $21,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 27.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 889,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,723,000 after buying an additional 193,626 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 10.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SON stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

