Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

SPRB stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.33. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.