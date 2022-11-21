State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in State Street by 485.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in State Street by 42.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $75.59 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

