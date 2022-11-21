Suncor Energy Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.82.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$47.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.57. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$28.77 and a 12 month high of C$53.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total value of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

