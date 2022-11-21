Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of SPB opened at C$10.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.00. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.44 and a 52 week high of C$14.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

