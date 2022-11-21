SVB Leerink Comments on Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now anticipates that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Computer Programs and Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

CPSI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.02 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $421.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $110,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

