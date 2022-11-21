Swiss National Bank Acquires 27,100 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance
NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $24.97 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.