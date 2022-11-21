Swiss National Bank Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Premier were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Premier by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Barclays cut their target price on Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

