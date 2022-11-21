Swiss National Bank Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.1 %

Universal Display Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $109.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.