Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $57,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 576.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $20,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,237,000 after acquiring an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 494.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 174,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 145,542 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $117.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

