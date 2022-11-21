Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.0% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,124,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,210,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $1,044,749.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,115,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,817,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,124,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,210,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 648,487 shares of company stock valued at $69,219,328. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $119.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.76.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

