Swiss National Bank Sells 6,800 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000,000 after buying an additional 470,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,427,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,075,000 after purchasing an additional 417,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 3.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.21 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,000.40%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

