Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 611 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,565,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 99,128 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 854,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 854,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60,220 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 334,508 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

