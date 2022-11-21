Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $108.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

